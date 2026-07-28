Sultanganj railway station comes to life under ‘One station, One product' ahead of Shrawan

Bhagalpur, July 28 (IANS) The ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP), a unique initiative of Indian Railways, is not only bringing India’s local heritage to railway stations but also opening doors for residents and traders to explore opportunities to showcase their indigenous products.

The impact of the flagship scheme is currently visible at the Shravani Mela in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

A special outlet at Sultanganj railway station is showcasing and selling saffron-coloured attire, specifically designed for Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva).

Shopkeeper Anil Singhania said he had opened a clothing store at Sultanganj railway station after securing the stall under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Station, One Product’ scheme.

“Kanwariyas from various states and districts come here to collect holy water before setting off for Baba Dham. I have made extensive preparations regarding the specific attire worn during the Shravani Mela,” he said.

“My shop offers bags, trousers, T-shirts, and vests suitable for the Shravani Mela. Given the devotional atmosphere, the demand for saffron and ochre-coloured clothing rises significantly. Every street and corner of Sultanganj has turned saffron,” he added.

Notably, the OSOP initiative of Indian Railways, introduced in the Union Budget 2022–23, promotes indigenous products by creating dedicated retail spaces that provide market access to local artisans and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and generate sustainable livelihoods. Today, over 2,000 railway stations host around 2,326 OSOP outlets, connecting local producers with millions of passengers travelling via Railways.

The scheme aims to promote India’s indigenous and unique products and craftsmanship by providing display and sales outlets at railway stations across the country.

These products reflect the uniqueness of the location. They may include artefacts made by local tribes, handloom products woven by local weavers, handicrafts such as world-famous wood carving, or locally grown spices, tea, coffee, and other processed or semi-processed food products.

Indian Railways has outlined a detailed roadmap to set up stalls, kiosks, and sales outlets at designated railway stations to sell and promote products sourced from local manufacturers, thereby enhancing the skills and livelihoods of local artisans.

A pilot project was launched across all Zonal Railways on March 25, 2022. An indigenous product specific to the local region or area is identified, and space is allocated at the station for its sale.

--IANS

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