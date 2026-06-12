Agentic AI returns in India likely to grow fivefold to $14 million in two years: Report

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Agentic AI returns in India are expected to grow fivefold to $14.4 million, and AI return on investment is expected to rise from 22 per cent to about 40 per cent within two years, a report said on Friday.

The report from enterprise application firm SAP said Indian organisations are rapidly moving from experimentation to value‑driven AI implementation, with 85 per cent of firms seeing agentic AI transforming business operations.

India currently ranks second worldwide in strategic approaches to AI investment, and Indian organisations plan to invest $25.9 million in AI, with spending expected to grow 45 per cent over the next two years.

Around 71 per cent of Indian businesses have a defined AI strategy aligned with business goals, the report said, adding that AI currently supports 33 per cent of business tasks and is expected to support 51 per cent within two years.

Around 74 per cent of businesses are satisfied with current AI ROI, with value creation emerging as a key measure of success.

End‑to‑end, cross‑functional AI adoption is forecast to more than double to 40 per cent in two years, while 55 per cent of Indian organisations have appointed dedicated AI leaders, the highest share globally.

Around 63 per cent of organisations are data ready for AI (up from 42 per cent last year), marking the highest year-on-year growth globally and 67 per cent of Indian businesses are piloting agentic use cases.

Around 80 per cent of respondents agreed that maximising AI value requires workforce transformation beyond upskilling.

“Customers are moving decisively beyond experimentation, embedding AI into the core of their business and making it a strategic priority," said Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

This momentum, combined with a strong digital foundation, deep talent pool, and vibrant innovation ecosystem, uniquely positions India to lead the next wave of enterprise transformation and define how AI delivers real business value globally, he added.

—IANS

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