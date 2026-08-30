August 30, 2026 10:52 PM हिंदी

After Lord’s game, Pakistani players to meet King Charles ahead of third Test against England

After Lord’s game, Pakistan to meet King Charles ahead of third Test against England (Credit: X/PCB)

London, Aug 30 (IANS) The Pakistan men's cricket team will have an official meeting with King Charles later this week ahead of the third Test against England, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, following recent off-field friction over a broadcast interview involving former captain Imran Khan’s sons.

The engagement was planned prior to the start of the series, as part of the Monarch's role within the Commonwealth. It will take place during the break between the second game, which is currently underway at Lord’s, and third Test, starting in Birmingham on September 9.

"His Majesty the King, as Head of the Commonwealth, will receive the Pakistan Men's Test Cricket Team for an audience in the gardens of Clarence House, in the break between the second and third Test matches hosted in England over the summer," the Buckingham Palace said in an official statement.

It is understood King Charles could spend around 15 minutes interacting with the touring squad. The royal engagement comes shortly after tension arose during the day one of the second Test, when broadcasters Sky Sports aired an interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former prime minister and 1992 Men’s ODI World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

Khan, 73, has been in jail for the past three years on corruption charges, which he denies. Prior to the broadcast, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by current Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, had raised concerns and floated the possibility of not taking the field after lunch.

However, play resumed after lunch without any disruption. Addressing the media after the day two’s play, Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed distanced the playing group from the political row. "I don't know anything. I'm just focusing on the match. You're talking about the interview? We don't know about the interview," he had said.

England are scheduled to undertake a return tour to Pakistan this October for a T20I tri-series, with Sri Lanka as the third team. The matches will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

--IANS

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