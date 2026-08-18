After elimination from ‘The Traitors’, Karan Singh says reality shows will become bigger till they reach stars

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Karan Singh, who is a magician, and was recently eliminated from the reality show ‘The Traitors’, feels that the space of reality shows will get even better with time.

Karan spoke with IANS after he left the show along with Soundous Mouafakir, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui.

As the world becomes closer with technology,social media, and people having access to all the artistes on their phones, is the space of reality TV or reality programming becoming increasingly more difficult because of the access?

Responding to the same, Karan said, “No, I think it's going to become even better. I think with AI coming in with so many fake things going on everywhere, you don't know what to trust when you see something online. I think the idea of reality is that it is so real, it's not AI, it's not Photoshop, and it's not fake”.

He told IANS, “What you're seeing is what you're getting. So I think it's only going to become bigger and you've seen it over the last couple of years”.

“It's just going to get bigger and bigger till it reaches for the stars. And I don't think artists have anything to worry about when it comes to reality”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar.

The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination. The new season has already generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal. The show streams on Prime Video.

--IANS

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