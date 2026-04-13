After DUI arrest, Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Pop star Britney Spears has voluntarily stepped into a rehabilitation facility following her Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrest early last month, according to multiple press reports.

The Grammy-winning pop star voluntarily admitted herself to rehab after she was arrested in California on March 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, reports deadline.com.

A statement to the press released by a representative for the singer obtained by deadline.com noted at the time, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being,” the statement read.

Spears is scheduled to report to Ventura County Superior Court May 4.

In February, the singer sold the rights of the entirety of her music catalog to Primary Wave, which includes iconic hits “… Baby One More Time,” “Oops! … I Did It Again” and “I’m a Slave 4 U.” Through the deal, which also consolidates tracks like “Circus,” “If U Seek Amy,” “Break the Ice,” “Gimme More,” “I Wanna Go,” “My Prerogative,” “Piece of Me,” “Toxic” and “Womanizer."

She has joined a host of other artists who have sold their oeuvres in recent years like Shakira, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and more.

Though Spears has said she will “never perform in the U.S. again,” her bestselling 2023 memoir The Woman in Me is being adapted by Universal, with Jon M. Chu attached to helm the biopic.

--IANS

dc/