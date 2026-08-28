August 28, 2026 11:50 AM हिंदी

After announcing break citing ‘heart and health’, Amaal Mallik shares hospital pic: ‘Too much Awarapan’

After announcing break citing ‘heart and health’, Amaal Mallik shares hospital pic: ‘Too much Awarapan’

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has announced a break from film music, further saying that he wants to focus on his health, healing and what is important to his heart.

He also shared a picture of himself from a hospital bed on social media. In the picture, Mallik was seen sitting on the hospital bed wearing a white T-shirt and a blue Superman cap. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Too much Awarapan leads to this only”.

Mallik took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to share a detailed note announcing that he will not be doing film music until next year. He said he needs a break for his “mind, body, soul and overall physical healing” and expressed hope of returning with new melodies for his fans.

In his post, Mallik wrote, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians.”

He added, “PS - No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know. Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon.... Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I’ll be back Anyway signing off for a bit...”

The announcement comes after a period in which Amaal Mallik has been vocal about issues he says he has faced in the Hindi film music industry. In May, he alleged that powerful people in the industry had prevented him from being part of many films and said he had faced threats after speaking about the industry's functioning.

For the uninitiated, Amaal Mallik was also recently involved in a public dispute with fellow composer-singer Tanishk Bagchi. In July, Amaal Mallik criticised Bagchi in a series of posts on social media, accusing him of copying songs, using paid PR and taking credit for work he alleged was created by others.

Amaal later deleted his posts targeting Bagchi but clarified that the deletion did not amount to a withdrawal of his allegations.

On the work front, Amaal recently composed “Yeh Awarapan” for Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi.

–IANS

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