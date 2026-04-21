April 21, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

AFI acknowledges AIU’s category A tag, reaffirms anti-doping commitment

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) acknowledges Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) category A tag, reaffirms anti-doping commitment. t

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday accepted the Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) decision to place India in Category A under Rule 15 of World Athletics' Anti-Doping Rules. The federation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting clean sport in the country.

In an official statement, AFI pointed out that doping is a serious threat to the growth and credibility of athletics in India. It emphasised its ongoing efforts to address this issue in partnership with anti-doping authorities. The federation stated that it has been actively collaborating with domestic and international organisations to improve education, testing methods, and support investigations that focus on identifying and eliminating doping practices.

"AFI has consistently maintained that doping undermines the growth of athletics in India. The federation has actively collaborated with anti-doping bodies, both domestic and international, to strengthen education, enhance testing, and support intelligence-led investigations," AFI said in a statement.

AFI also noted that the AIU has acknowledged its proactive approach to implementing effective anti-doping reforms. The federation sees this as a positive sign despite facing challenges. AFI reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the AIU and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to fight doping at all levels of the sport.

Taking a strong stance on accountability, the federation highlighted its call for stricter legal measures, including criminal penalties for those involved in doping, especially at the grassroots level. AFI stressed that these measures are essential to discourage coaches and even parents from taking advantage of young athletes in their pursuit of success.

"Notably, the AIU has recognised AFI’s push for meaningful anti-doping reforms in India. AFI remains committed to working closely with the AIU and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to combat doping at every level. AFI has also strongly advocated for the criminalisation of those responsible for doping—particularly at the grassroots level—to deter coaches and parents from exploiting young athletes," the federation added.

Looking forward, AFI expressed confidence that continued collaboration with the AIU, NADA, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will help India overcome current challenges and eventually be removed from Category A in the near future.

--IANS

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