Afghanistan Foreign Minister, UNHCR representative discuss Afghan refugees' return

Kabul, Sep 6 (IANS) Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, discussing the return of Afghan refugees and measures taken to provide them support and assistance after they arrive in the Islamic nation, local media reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, Muttaqi and Jamal discussed strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Taliban-led government and the UNHCR to improve conditions for Afghan returnees, according to the statement released by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

Both sides also discussed the need to coordinate the efforts of relevant countries and international organisations involved in or interested in supporting the return and reintegration of Afghan refugees.

The meeting between Afghanistan's Foreign Minister and UNHCR representative comes at a time when international agencies have been reporting a rise in the deportation of Afghan refugees from neighbouring nations while emphasising the need for their dignified and safe return.

Earlier in the day, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat shared a daily operational report from the High Commission for Addressing Returnees' Issues, where he mentioned that 201 Afghan families, comprising 1,002 individuals, returned from Pakistan and Iran on Saturday.

In a report shared on social media platform X, Fitrat detailed that 105 families, comprising 571 people, returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing. As many as five families, comprising 30 individuals, returned to Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak crossing and a total of 81 families, comprising 353 individuals, returned to the country through the Silk Bridge crossing in Nimroz province.

According to the report, 10 families, comprising 48 individuals, returned to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing.

The report said that 121 families, comprising 692 individuals, were relocated to various provinces of Afghanistan. In the report, Fitrat said that assistance was provided to 132 families while 114 families were given SIM cards.

On June 20, Amnesty International urged the international community to stop unlawful expulsion of Afghan refugees and called for protecting their needs as per international human rights law.

Afghan refugees face arbitrary arrests and family separations in host nations and face human rights violations when they return to Afghanistan, the rights group said.

"Millions of Afghan refugees are being expelled across the globe, and that number keeps climbing day by day. In host countries, they are facing arbitrary arrests and family separations; upon return, they are facing human rights violations amidst one of the most severe humanitarian crisis in the world," Amnesty International said in a post on X.

"The unlawful expulsions of Afghan people must stop, and people with international protection needs must be safeguarded as per international human rights law," it added.

--IANS

akl/khz