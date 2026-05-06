AFC Asian Cup: With an eye on knockouts, India U17 women turn focus to decisive Lebanon clash

Suzhou (China), May 6 (IANS) India's U17 women’s team may have fallen 0-3 to Japan in their second Group B encounter at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026, hope of reaching the knockout stage for the first-time ever is still alive as the team shifted its focus to the final group fixture against Lebonan.

While the result leaves India without points from two matches, their campaign remains very much alive. With Lebanon up next in the final group fixture, the qualification equation is more or less straightforward, a win could be enough to secure a historic quarter-final berth as one of the best third-placed teams.

India's main rivals for the best third-place slot are Group C sides Philippines and Chinese Taipei, who have a negative goal difference of 13 and 14, respectively. They will play each other on the last matchday, which means either side will need to win by a big margin to overhaul India's goal difference that currently stands at -5.

"No matter what happens, I will always be proud of these players. Since January, we have been working at 100 percent. At the end of the day, it’s football, and small details can decide things. I always tell the players to enjoy football and to be proud of themselves because we have worked very hard, often training twice a day. They must keep their heads high. Now, our focus shifts to Lebanon," Conti was quoted by AIFF.com.

Facing Japan for the first time ever at this level, a side with a decorated pedigree that includes four U17 Asian Cup and a World Cup title, India women approached the contest with a clear tactical plan, particularly in the defensive phase.

"I think it was a very good match from our side in the defensive phase. We knew Japan are a former world champion, four-time Asian champions and a global powerhouse at this level. It was normal that they would push forward strongly, and we knew we would suffer at times, but we handled it well,"

Despite Japan’s sustained possession and territorial advantage, clear openings, especially through the centre, were limited, reflecting the organisation and communication within the Indian backline.

"In the first half, they didn’t really threaten our goal, which is what we were aiming for. We tried to push a little higher, but their strength kept forcing us back. Still, tactically we were well organised, and that was the most important thing," Conti explained.

The Italian continued her captaincy rotation policy by handing the armband to centre-back Abhista Basnett after Julan Nongmaithem led the side in the opener. The 15-year-old, youngest member of the Indian squad, shared similar thoughts on the first half.

“I would say our team was brilliant in the first half because there was no space for Japan to take a shot. We didn’t concede any shots on target in the first half. We were very compact and had good communication. So overall, we played very well in the first half,” Abhista said.

However, the second half presented a different challenge. Japan’s sustained intensity and fresh legs off the bench eventually translated into goals, exposing moments where India’s transitions and defensive tracking fell short.

“During transitions, we were a bit slow. We weren’t tracking the opponents on the blind side, and that was our main mistake,” Abhista admitted.

Conti pointed to similar details as the difference-maker, while maintaining a broader perspective on the team's effort.

"In the second half, I think we also did well. It’s normal that physically we dropped a bit, unlike Japan, who maintained the same intensity. It was important for us not to concede too many goals, and that was our objective. Overall, I am happy.

"Could we have done more? I think we did everything we could. There isn't much more to ask. Maybe for the first goal, I need to review the entire play again, as there was likely a defensive error since the (Japanese) player came through the centre," she said.

--IANS

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