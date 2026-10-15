Aegan, Sridevi, Femina George-starrer 'Haiku' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haiku', featuring actors Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

The publicists of the film took to their social media account to put out a poster confirming the development. They wrote, "Certified U/A! A wholesome world filled with love, friendship, romance, and beautiful moments awaits you! #Haiku Releasing worldwide on October 23rd! Starring: @ActorAegan@SrideviActor @FeminaGeorge @adhirchi_arun Written & Directed by #Yuvaraj_Chinnaswamy. A @Music_Siddhu Musical. Dop: @priyesh_3190. OTT Partner: @NetflixIndia. Tamilnadu Theatrical Release : @SakthiFilmFctry."

It may be recalled that the producer of the film, Dr D Arulanandhu, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had confirmed that the film had already recovered around 80 per cent of its investment even before its release.

During an interaction, the producer of the film, Dr D Arulanandhu, was asked if the film had, even before its release, broken even.

Responding to the question, the producer disclosed that the film had been made on an investment of around Rs 11 crore and pointed out that almost 80 per cent of what they had invested had already been covered.

Pointing out that all the rights of the film had got sold like hot pancakes, the producer had said, "I have got sixty per cent by way of OTT rights. We have recovered almost 80 per cent of the total money invested in the project even before its release."

In fact, the film had been in the news recently when OTT platform Netflix procured the film's post-theatrical digital streaming rights even before the completion of shooting.

Giving out details about the romantic entertainer, producer Arulanandhu said that he was attracted to this story because of the way it was narrated.

Stating that the story would revolve around a young boy and the developments in his life from the time he was a 19-year-old till the time he turned 26, the producer said the film would connect to everyone who watched it.

"Even a 45-year-old man would be able to connect with what happens in this film. Everyone who watches it will be able to relate to at least a couple of incidents that happen in it," he said.

The film, which has raised huge expectations among youngsters, is believed to revolve around a boy, who, due to certain extraordinary circumstances, gets admitted to a women's college. His experiences, being the lone boy in a college full of women, forms a significant part of the film.

Haiku has been produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the banner of Vision Cinema House. The film stars Aegan, Sridevi and Femina George in the lead roles, with Hari Haran Ram contributing additional screenplay.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Priyesh Guruswamy and editing by Sakthi Pranesh. Siddhu Kumar has scored the music and Prem has headed the art direction department. The film is slated to hit screens on October 23 this year.

--IANS

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