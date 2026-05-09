Adrija Roy admits her mother was the one who kept her spirits high during her struggle

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Television actress Adrija Roy reflected on the significance of her mother's support in her life.

As we gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, the 'Anupamaa' actress shared what her mother means to her.

Adrija shared, "Mother’s Day is extremely special and important for everyone because without our mothers, we would not even exist. Every mother deserves to feel celebrated."

Spilling her plans for Mother's Day, she added, "I stay far away from my mother, but I will definitely try to surprise her with something special online."

"I would tell everyone to keep their mothers happy and make them feel loved, not just on Mother’s Day but every day. Mothers sacrifice so much for their children, so this is our opportunity to give something back", the 'Imlie' actress stated.

When asked how important her mother’s support has been in her journey, Adrija said that it was her mother who motivated her when she was facing challenges in the initial stage of her career.

"Her support has been everything. When I first came to Mumbai for work, my first show went off air within a few months. After that, I spent months giving auditions and mock shoots. Many projects were almost finalised, but then they were suddenly cancelled. There were times when I felt completely broken and wanted to return to Kolkata because I did not know anyone in Mumbai," she said.

"I remember telling my mother that maybe I could not do this anymore. But my mother motivated me. She told me that many people struggle for years in Mumbai without getting work, so expecting success in just a few months was unrealistic. She said if I truly wanted to grow and achieve something big, I needed to stay patient and continue trying. That conversation changed my mindset completely. I chose to stay and fight for my dream", concluded Adrija.

--IANS

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