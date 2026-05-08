May 08, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) US-based software major Adobe on Friday opened a new office in Noida, as the global technology company continues to expand its presence in India and deepen its focus on artificial intelligence-driven innovation.

Located in Sector 129, Noida, the new facility is Adobe's seventh office in India and its third in Uttar Pradesh.

The campus currently houses more than 700 employees across engineering and customer-facing functions, according to the company.

"As the world is transformed by AI and agentic technologies, Adobe is at the forefront of reimagining innovation and creativity. The opening of our new Noida office marks an important milestone in our continued focus on driving innovation from India," said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager, Adobe India, and Senior Vice President, Document Cloud.

The office has been designed as a technology-enabled, collaborative workspace aimed at fostering innovation, co-creation, and employee engagement in the AI era.

Swati Rustagi, Head of Employee Experience, Adobe India, said the space has been built to help teams collaborate more effectively in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The Noida campus is IGBC Platinum-certified and incorporates sustainable building practices, energy-efficient systems, and environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Adobe entered India in 1997 as an engineering research and development centre and has since grown significantly.

The company currently employs more than 8,000 people in the nation that largest workforce outside the United States and India accounts for more than one-third of Adobe's global innovation output.

On the talent development front, Adobe earlier this year announced free access to tools such as Firefly, Photoshop, and Acrobat for students at accredited institutions across India, as part of its push to build an AI-ready workforce.

--IANS

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