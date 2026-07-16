Adnan Sami recalls settling the final shots for ‘Kabhi Nahi’ with Amitabh Bachchan through a coin flip

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami took a trip down memory lane as he recalled working with Amitabh Bachchan on the music video for 'Kabhi Nahi.'

Sharing a nostalgic throwback, he revealed that the team often settled debates over the final shots with a coin flip during the editing process. On Thursday, Adnan took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the music video of their song ‘Kabhi Nahi.’

For the caption, Adnan wrote, “#Throwback to a fun capture with Amit ji during the filming of our song ‘Kabhi Nahi.' Each shot that we took for every scene was unique and wonderful & had its own flavour. We enjoyed it so much that it reflected in our performances. However, during the editing, it was so difficult to choose which shot to keep in the final music video that at times, we all would argue endlessly and finally settle the matter with a flip of a coin!”

In the photo, Adnan and Amitabh could be seen twinning in black outfits. The song “Kabhi Nahi” from Adnan Sami’s iconic album “Tera Chehra” featured Amitabh Bachchan, who lent his vocals and appeared in the music video alongside the singer. The song was released on October 7, 2002.

Adnan Sami’s album ‘Tera Chehra’ remains one of his most celebrated musical works, known for its soulful compositions and emotional depth. The title track, ‘Tera Chehra,’ became a major success and featured actors Rani Mukerji and Raveena Tandon in its music video.

Earlier in March, Adnan Sami had shared nostalgic photographs from Holi celebrations with the ‘Sholay’ actor. In his post, the singer had included pictures of the duo covered in colours and dancing together at what appeared to be a Holi gathering. The post was captioned "HAPPY HOLI”!! Here’s a #throwback I found from my archives many Holis ago with @amitabhbachchan ji. #adnansami #amitabhbachchan #holi.”

--IANS

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