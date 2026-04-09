Aditya Rikhari says ‘it’s personal, honest on song ‘Tu Jahaan’ from ‘Dacoit’

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The song “Tu Jahaan” from the upcoming film “Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha” starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur has been unveiled, and its singer Aditya Rikhari says that the number is personal, honest, and will stay with people.

The song was unveiled in Hyderabad at a grand music album launch event attended by names such as SreeRam Chandra, Jonita Gandhi, Ram Miryala, Chinmayi and Bheems. Rikhari was seen performing live. The song gives a glimpse of the passionate love story between Sesh’s Hari and Saraswati played by Mrunal.

Speaking about Tu Jahaan, Rikhari said in a statement: “There’s something very pure about Hari and Saraswati’s story, and Tu Jahan came from that space.”

“It’s personal, it’s honest, and I think it’ll stay with people because it speaks to the kind of love we don’t always say out loud,” she added.

The lyrics are penned by Vayu. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Tu Jahaan reflects how Hari and Saraswati’s love and destiny are deeply intertwined.

Dacoit also stars Anurag Kashyap and Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to hit the silver screen on April 10. The film reportedly follows a convict, who did not commit any crime but is put behind bars because of the betrayal by his better half.

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, the project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on 10th April 2026.

Talking about the actor, the 40-year-old actor is known for his work in Panjaa, Balupu, Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major and HIT: The Second Case.

Meanwhile, Mrunal started her journey with TV shows Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya. She made her debut in cinema with Love Sonia in 2018 and then went on to star in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

--IANS

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