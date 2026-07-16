Addinath Kothare, Urmila Kanetkar announce separation after 15 years of marriage, vow to co-parent daughter Jizah

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Marathi actor-filmmaker Addinath Kothare and actress Urmila Kanetkar have announced that they are parting ways after nearly 15 years of marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement on their social media account, revealing that they had "mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners."

In the note, they specified on being co-parents to their daughter, Jizah.

The joint statement read, "After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security and support."

The duo further said, “We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared.

We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.

In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy..

They added, "This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding."

Talking about Addinath and Urmila's love story, it reportedly began during the making of the Marathi film ‘Shubha Mangal Saavdhan’ in 2006.

Apparently, Urmila had visited filmmaker Mahesh Kothare regarding the project, while Addinath was assisting his father on the film.

Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and after dating for many years, they tied the knot in December 2011. In January 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Jizah.

For the uninitiated, Addinath is the son of veteran Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Kothare. He made his screen debut as a child artiste in “Majha Chakula’ before going on to star in films such as ‘Stand By’, ‘Anvatt’, ‘Paani’, “Chandramukhi’ and others.

Urmila, meanwhile, is one of Marathi cinema's most recognised actresses. Trained in Kathak, she has appeared in Hindi television shows including “Maayka’ and ‘Mera Sasural’, while films such as ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ ‘Dubhang’,

‘Duniyadari’ and ‘Anvatt’ established her as a leading name in the Marathi film industry. She has also won accolades for her performances and runs a classical dance academy.

The couple reportedly had been staying seperately for quite a few years.

–IANS

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