Adani’s proposed $10 billion investment in US a ‘game-changer’: Indian American leader

Washington, May 19 (IANS) Indian-American community leader and former presidential adviser, Ajay Bhutoria, on Monday hailed the dismissal of criminal charges against the Adani Enterprises Ltd, calling it a “definitive legal victory” and describing the Adani Group’s proposed $10 billion investment in the United States as a “game-changer” for the American infrastructure and technology leadership.

In a statement issued from Silicon Valley, Bhutoria said the resolution marked a major turning point in the US-India economic relationship.

“The headline from Washington is a massive, definitive legal victory for the Adani Group,” Bhutoria said. “The US Department of Justice has officially moved to permanently dismiss all criminal charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani ‘with prejudice.’”

He said the outcome showed that “after an exhaustive review, US prosecutors concluded they simply could not sustain the allegations.”

Bhutoria also referred to parallel civil resolutions involving the company.

“To completely clean the slate and remove all legal bottlenecks, parallel civil matters were resolved with absolute finality, including a civil settlement with the SEC and a proactive $275 million resolution by Adani Enterprises regarding a legacy, technical Treasury probe over historical LPG imports — all without admitting or denying wrongdoing,” he said.

“This completely shatters the legal cloud and firmly validates the core defence argument that this entire case was a severe extraterritorial overreach by US regulators over an Indian entity," he added.

The Indian-American businessman said the Adani Group’s proposed investment would reshape political and economic perceptions surrounding India’s role in the United States.

“More importantly, this flips the script on traditional Washington rhetoric,” Bhutoria said. “For years, the MAGA movement has pushed a narrow narrative that India takes away American jobs through H1B visas. This massive $10 billion investment completely shatters that misconception.”

“This isn’t India taking jobs — this is an Indian global giant actively building the American heartland,” he added.

Bhutoria said the investments would create employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

“By injecting billions directly into the US infrastructure, the Adani Group is creating 15,000 direct jobs and thousands more indirectly in manufacturing and construction,” he said. “This fundamentally shifts the perception of the Indian corporate community in the US, proving that Indian capital is a primary engine driving American domestic growth.”

Linking the investment to America’s technology ambitions, Bhutoria said the expansion of artificial intelligence and data centres was putting increasing pressure on the US energy grid.

“Bottom line: this investment is vital for the modern digital economy,” he said. “The explosive rise of AI and massive data centre expansions are pushing the U.S. power grid to its absolute limits.”

He said Adani Group’s expertise in infrastructure and clean energy could help address those challenges.

“By leveraging Adani’s world-class expertise in infrastructure and clean tech, we are securing the resilient, next-generation energy portfolio needed to sustain global technological dominance,” Bhutoria said.

Calling the development historic, he added: “This historic resolution signals to global boardrooms that America is wide open for business, while cementing the U.S.-India strategic partnership as the most consequential economic and democratic alliance of the 21st century.”

Bhutoria served as an adviser to former President Joe Biden on the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. He has been active in promoting stronger US-India economic and strategic ties and is a prominent voice within the Indian-American community.

—IANS

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