AdaniConneX to build 1 GW AI-ready data centre hub in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, April 28 (IANS) AdaniConneX, the Adani Group’s data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, is leading the development of a 1 GW AI-ready data centre platform in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, it was announced on Tuesday.

Backed by an investment of approximately $10 billion from the Adani Group, the project reflects the Group’s long-term commitment to building digital infrastructure at scale to support India’s next phase of growth.

As the lead infrastructure partner, AdaniConneX is developing scalable, AI-ready data centre infrastructure, supported by a robust and integrated energy ecosystem.

Leveraging the Adani Group’s capabilities across energy infrastructure, the platform will ensure reliable, sustainable, and long-term power availability to meet the demands of high-density AI and cloud workloads.

The phased rollout aligns with hyperscale demand, creating an energy-secure, future-ready ecosystem that enables the growth of digital services, supports enterprise innovation, and strengthens India’s AI ambitions.

Beyond infrastructure, the development is expected to contribute to the economic and ecosystem growth of Andhra Pradesh, positioning the state as a key hub in the global digital landscape while supporting India’s broader digital and energy transition.

This project is part of the Adani Group’s broader commitment to invest $100 billion over the next decade in building India’s AI, energy, and digital infrastructure backbone.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the groundbreaking ceremony of India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global leader in technology.

Google formally launched construction of its largest AI-focused investment in the country, marking a major step in its long-term commitment to India’s digital and economic transformation.

The project, being developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX and others, is set to become a cornerstone of the country’s expanding digital infrastructure.

“This marks the start of construction on the company’s largest investment in India’s digital future to date, as well as reinforces Google’s commitment to being a long-term partner and catalyst for India's economic and environmental resilience,” it said.

--IANS

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