Adani University revamps curriculum for AI era, introduces industry-focused learning

Ahmedabad, June 26 (IANS) As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries and reshape the future of work, Adani University on Friday announced a major overhaul of its academic curriculum for the 2026–27 academic year, introducing AI-focused learning, expanded industry exposure and a stronger emphasis on holistic development.

The revised curriculum covers programmes in Engineering, Science and Management and aims to equip students with future-ready skills, while balancing technological knowledge with human values and practical experience.

A key highlight of the academic redesign is the introduction of a compulsory course titled AI for Engineers, which will be offered to all Engineering and Science students. The course will provide foundational understanding of artificial intelligence, prompt engineering and ethical AI practices.

The university has also integrated AI concepts and applications across multiple disciplines to prepare students for an increasingly AI-driven workplace.

The Faculty of Management Sciences has also redesigned its flagship MBA in Infrastructure Management programme. The updated curriculum incorporates emerging themes such as artificial intelligence, analytics, environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, and Indian Knowledge Systems. The programme will additionally offer sector-specific specialisations and expanded experiential learning opportunities through internships and capstone projects.

According to the Adani University, the revised curriculum has been developed after extensive benchmarking with leading academic institutions in India and abroad, along with consultations with industry experts and academicians. The changes are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focus on enhancing employability, innovation and holistic student development.

As part of its efforts to integrate Indian heritage into modern education, Adani University has embedded Indian Knowledge Systems into its academic framework through a mandatory credit-based course and subject-specific modules. These courses are designed to expose students to India's scientific traditions, philosophical thought, ethics and sustainability practices.

The university has also strengthened experiential learning by increasing the emphasis on project-based education, laboratory work and industry engagement. Students will now undergo three structured internships during their academic journey, including community service internships after the first year, professional development internships after the second year and industry internships after the third year.

In addition, students will have access to more flexible learning pathways through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), interdisciplinary electives and opportunities to pursue minor degrees alongside their major programmes. Emerging fields such as Robotics, VLSI Design and Financial Data Analytics have been introduced as minor specialisations.

To further enhance practical learning, the university has incorporated project-based courses developed by e-Yantra, IIT Bombay, focusing on hardware development and software programming. Studio Learning modules have also been introduced in selected programmes to encourage hands-on problem-solving from the first year itself.

--IANS

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