Adani Properties clocks 74 per cent jump in value to break into top 4 ranks of India’s realty sector

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Adani Group’s real estate arm, Adani Properties, has recorded a massive 74 per cent jump in its valuation to break into the top 4 ranks of the Indian real estate sector, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Adani Properties added Rs 38,000 crore to its valuation at Rs 90,400 crore to be ranked fourth in the country, according to the 2026 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report.

Referring to Adani Properties, the report states that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani could be building “India's largest real estate business".

The list is led by DLF with a Rs 1.46 lakh crore valuation, followed by Lodha Developers in the second spot with a Rs 93,700 crore valuation. Tata group's hospitality company IHCL has been ranked third with a Rs 93,300 crore value, and Adani Properties is placed in the fourth position.

The gains also propelled Gautam Adani and family to the top of the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List for the first time, as the family has full ownership of the real estate business. They have displaced Rajiv Singh and family of the DLF Group from the numero uno position.

Adani Properties, chaired by Gautam Adani and managed by Pranav Adani and Rajesh Adani, has undertaken major projects like the redevelopment of the Dharavi slum sprawl with the Maharashtra government as a minor partner, and is also executing other large projects like Motilal Nagar.

The report said the BSE Realty Index dropped 20 per cent, and only 31 of the 151 companies gained value while 74 saw a decline, in what the report termed a not-so-great year for the sector. The cumulative value of the top-150 companies grew by just 2 per cent during the year.

Stating that this is the slowest overall rise in valuations in the nine-year-old list, Hurun India's founder and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said the list tells a story of a year "that cooled rather than cracked", and that the performance of the newcomers, not incumbents, shows where the sector's momentum has moved.

Ritesh Agarwal-founded Prism or Oyo breaks into the top-10 to come fifth on the list with a more than doubling of valuation to Rs 67,200 crore.

The top-3 in the ranking have remained unchanged since last year despite a decline in valuations, while Adani Properties, Oyo, and K Raheja Corp witnessed a rise; other prominent names, including Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Properties and Godrej Properties, recorded a decline in their ranking.

--IANS

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