April 29, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

Adani Power’s Q4 profit jumps 64 pc to Rs 4,271 crore

Adani Power’s Q4 profit jumps 64 pc to Rs 4,271 crore

Ahmedabad, April 29 (IANS) Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of Adani portfolio of companies, on Wednesday reported a sharp 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,271 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY26), driven by improved operational efficiency and lower tax outgo despite a volatile power demand environment.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 10 per cent to Rs 15,989 crore, while EBITDA grew a robust 27 per cent to Rs 6,498 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Power sales volume increased modestly to 27.2 billion units (BU) in Q4 FY26 from 26.4 BU a year ago, supported by stable offtake under long-term agreements.

For the full financial year FY26, Adani Power posted a net profit of Rs 12,971 crore, slightly higher than Rs 12,750 crore in FY25, while total revenue stood at Rs 55,583 crore, impacted by lower merchant tariffs.

Annual power generation reached 105 BU, with total sales volume rising 3.4 per cent to 99.15 BU, as per its regulatory filing.

The company continued to strengthen its long-term visibility, with expansion capacity tie-ups reaching 13.3 GW during the year.

In Q4 alone, it secured a 1,600 MW long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) from Maharashtra DISCOM under the DBFOO model, taking the share of tied-up operating capacity to about 95 per cent.

Management highlighted that thermal power continues to play a crucial role in stabilising India’s grid amid rising renewable energy penetration.

The company CEO S.B. Khyalia noted that despite global energy price shocks and weather-related demand fluctuations, the company remains on track with its 23.7 GW expansion plan and expects strong earnings growth in the coming years.

“Our abundant natural resources, including coal, will power our growth and development for a long time,” Khyalia noted.

“As India progresses quickly to achieve its renewable energy targets, thermal power is rising to the challenge of stabilising the grid and meeting peak demand,” he added.

--IANS

pk

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