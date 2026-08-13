August 13, 2026 8:59 PM हिंदी

Adani Group’s Vande Bharatam giving small-town innovators a national stage: Skyroot CEO

Adani Group’s Vande Bharatam giving small-town innovators a national stage: Skyroot CEO

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana on Thursday praised Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s startup initiative ‘Vande Bharatam’, saying it is creating valuable opportunities for entrepreneurs from smaller cities to present their ideas, connect with investors, and access mentorship.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the programme as a judge, Chandana said initiatives such as Vande Bharatam are important for India’s innovation ecosystem because they help early-stage founders gain visibility and support.

“Many entrepreneurs from smaller towns have innovative ideas but often lack access to funding and mentorship. Platforms like Vande Bharatam provide them with an opportunity to showcase their work and interact with industry leaders,” Chandana said.

The Skyroot chief noted that several Indian startups are already developing advanced technologies domestically and contributing to the country’s growing innovation landscape. He added that programs encouraging entrepreneurship can play a significant role in scaling such ventures.

Highlighting the growing momentum in the space sector, Chandana said a number of space-tech startups participated in the initiative, reflecting the increasing level of innovation taking place in the industry.

“India currently holds around 2 percent of the global space economy. If the country aims to increase that share to 10 percent, it will need a much larger base of successful space startups,” he said.

Participants at the event also credited the platform for helping them connect directly with investors and mentors.

One startup founder said the program enabled entrepreneurs to present their ideas before leading venture capital firms and industry experts, adding that his venture had already received funding interest through the initiative.

Another participant, who is developing an aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing similar to a helicopter, said the platform provided an opportunity to discuss his concept in detail with business leaders, including Adani Group executives.

Launched by Gautam Adani, the Vande Bharatam initiative has attracted nearly 26,000 entries from across India.

--IANS

pk

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