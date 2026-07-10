Adani Group partners France’s Dioxycle for low-carbon chemical production in India

Ahmedabad, July 10 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, and Dioxycle, a French clean-technology company specialising in chemical manufacturing, on Friday announced a long-term partnership to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India.

The initiative will begin with a pilot facility at an Adani Group’s site to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity. Following successful validation, the partners plan to scale the technology for commercial manufacturing.

Formic acid and its derivatives are widely used across industries including textiles, agriculture and manufacturing. The project aims to demonstrate how captured carbon emissions can be converted into valuable products using clean energy, according to a company statement.

The partnership combines Dioxycle's electrically driven chemical manufacturing technology with Adani Group's clean-energy capabilities, infrastructure platform and project execution expertise to create a new model for sustainable and cost-competitive chemical production.

“We are proud to pilot India's first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon. This partnership with Dioxycle is a testament to how strategic industrial synergies can turn carbon liabilities into sustainable, cost-effective economic assets,” said Adani Group Director Jeet Adani.

"This partnership demonstrates how clean technology and industrial scale can come together to reshape how essential chemicals are produced. India offers a unique combination of renewable energy, manufacturing capability, and ambition. Together with Adani, we aim to build a competitive and scalable model for low-carbon chemical production," said Sarah Lamaison, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Dioxycle.

Beyond formic acid, the partners will explore opportunities to develop a broader portfolio of chemicals used across sectors such as energy, materials, packaging and manufacturing. Many of these sectors continue to rely on fossil-based feedstocks and face increasing pressure to reduce emissions.

For the Adani Group, the initiative marks a strategic entry into the chemicals sector, building on its strengths in renewable energy and infrastructure while expanding its portfolio of future-ready businesses.

The partnership also reflects growing India-Europe collaboration in clean technologies. As global supply chains increasingly seek more sustainable alternatives, India is emerging as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing, supported by its scale, industrial capabilities and abundant renewable energy resources.

The initiative supports the twin national objectives of “Make in India” and Viksit Bharat 2047 by promoting technology-led growth, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and accelerating India's transition to a more competitive and sustainable economy, the statement added.

--IANS

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