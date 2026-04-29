Adani Green Energy aligns capacity expansion with '50 GW 2030 goal': Executive Director Sagar Adani

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Prominent renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy is aligning all its capacity expansion plans with its target of achieving 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Executive Director Sagar Adani said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 'Resilient Futures Summit 2026', he said every incremental addition to capacity is being planned in line with this long-term goal.

The Executive Director of the company highlighted that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced an investment of $100 billion towards India’s energy transition, one of the largest commitments globally by a private sector company.

He further said that the company is currently developing the world’s largest single-location renewable energy park at Khavda in north Gujarat.

"The park will have a capacity of 30 GW and will span 538 square kilometres, making it nearly five times the size of the Paris metropolitan area," he added.

He further noted that Adani Green Energy’s installed renewable capacity has reached around 20 GW and is targeted to scale up to 50 GW by 2030.

"We are not only investing in renewable energy projects but also in transmission networks, thermal power plants and all available energy sources within the country," he said.

On government policy, he said there has been strong support for renewable energy, which has helped India achieve a record 55 GW capacity addition in the sector last year.

Responding to a question on the Strait of Hormuz, he said the situation remains a global concern but added that the Indian government has managed it effectively without burdening citizens.

Earlier in the day, in his speech at the summit, Sagar Adani said that India has seen a clear, consistent and increasingly execution-oriented policy direction.

"From accelerating infrastructure development, to expanding renewable capacity, strengthening transmission networks, and enabling long-term investments - there has been both clarity of intent and continuity of action. And that continuity is a critical enabler of resilience," he said.

--IANS

ag/rad