Adani Green Energy achieves highest ESG score of 87.3 among Indian companies

Ahmedabad, April 14 (IANS) Highlighting its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), climate strategy, resource stewardship and transparency, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has received the ESG 1+ rating with a score of 87.3 from CARE ESG Ratings Limited (CareEdge-ESG), which is a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered ESG rating provider.

The score places AGEL at the top among all Indian companies assessed by CareEdge-ESG.

The rating reflects the company's leadership in integrating sustainability across its operations as a large utility-scale renewable energy developer.

CareEdge-ESG’s evaluation is based on a comprehensive assessment of environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, benchmarking companies across multiple indicators and industry peers.

The assessment highlights strong performance across climate risk management, water stewardship, waste management, biodiversity conservation and governance practices, supported by transparent disclosures and structured oversight mechanisms.

The rating underscores AGEL’s structured approach to managing environmental and social risks through well-defined policies, management systems, and enterprise-wide integration of ESG considerations.

At a broader level, the recognition reflects a shift within the Adani Group towards embedding sustainability across its infrastructure-led portfolio, including renewable energy, ports, logistics, and utilities. ESG integration is increasingly shaping governance practices, risk management frameworks, and long-term capital allocation across businesses.

The CareEdge-ESG rating also enhances AGEL’s positioning with investors and lenders, particularly in a capital environment where sustainability performance is increasingly linked to access to financing.

The rating is expected to support the company’s ability to mobilise sustainable and transition-linked capital for large-scale renewable energy projects.

In a CareEdge-ESG press release, Ashish Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Green Energy Limited, said that "Receiving the highest ESG score is a strong endorsement of Adani Green Energy's commitment to integrating sustainability at scale”.

“This recognition validates our disciplined approach to ESG governance, proactive climate-risk management, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Our certification across zero waste-to-landfill, single-use plastic-free, and net water-positive operations demonstrates that large-scale renewable energy development can be both responsible and resilient,” he added.

According to Saikat Roy, Chief Executive Officer, CareEdge-ESG, "Adani Green Energy Limited's ESG rating reflects the company's strong commitment to integrating sustainability considerations into its renewable energy operations and long-term growth strategy”.

“AGEL's performance demonstrates structured governance of environmental and social risks, supported by well-defined policies, management systems, and transparent disclosures aligned with leading sustainability frameworks, strengthening its credibility with investors and lenders in an evolving investment landscape where access to capital is increasingly influenced by sustainability performance,” said Roy.

--IANS

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