IPL 2026: 'Kohli’s battle against GT pacers will decide Qualifier 1,' says Bangar

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Virat Kohli will hold the key for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans, saying the veteran batter will need to play a long innings against GT’s formidable pace attack.

RCB take on Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, with both teams eyeing a direct place in the IPL 2026 final.

Bangar said Gujarat’s bowling strength, especially in the Powerplay, could make life difficult for RCB’s top order, and Kohli needs to tackle the challenge and bat deep.

“Virat Kohli will need to bat deep because the Gujarat Titans have a quality bowling attack. In the Powerplay, RCB will have to handle three overs from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. That will be a tough test,” Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

The former India all-rounder also predicted a possible change in Bengaluru's batting combination, saying he expects Venkatesh Iyer to open the innings ahead of Phil Salt.

“Looking at GT's team composition, I expect Venkatesh Iyer to open the innings. I don't see Phil Salt playing ahead of him,” he added.

Bangar stressed that with GT possessing one of the strongest bowling attacks in the tournament, RCB would need Kohli to anchor the innings and build partnerships around him.

“Since GT's bowling is strong, RCB will need someone to hold one end and build partnerships. That makes Virat Kohli's role crucial. If he plays a big innings, RCB's chances of winning will go up significantly,” he said.

“The contest between Virat Kohli and GT's pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj will be a key factor in this match. Who can forget that league game where Kohli smashed five boundaries off Rabada in a single over. Yes, he got out in the next over, but the intent he showed was a statement,” Bangar noted.

The former RCB coach further explained that Gujarat’s bowling becomes less threatening if they fail to strike early in the innings.

“RCB's openers will need to balance aggression with caution because when GT haven't taken wickets in the first six overs, their bowling has looked less threatening in the middle and death overs,” he said.

“So, if RCB can get through the Powerplay without losing more than one wicket, they will have a real chance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli is in tremendous form in the ongoing season. He has scored 557 runs in just 14 matches. The former RCB captain has also scored one century and four fifties in IPL 2026.

--IANS

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