Adani Energy project sets ball rolling for new phase in Kenya-India ties

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Adani Energy’s recent approval of an 117 billion Kenyan shilling (KES) power transmission project in Kenya reflects a shift in the African nation’s economic diplomacy, with India emerging as an important partner and deepening ties with one of Asia’s most ambitious global investors, according to an article.

The article in India Narrative highlights that Kenya’s growing energy capacity, driven by geothermal, wind, and solar investments, has long outpaced its transmission infrastructure, as a result of which the country cannot utilise its abundant power. A modernised transmission line backed by Adani Energy could bridge this gap and enable Kenya to fully capitalise on its renewable energy potential.

It points out that for Kenya, this deal represents a deliberate diversification of international partnerships, as large-scale infrastructure financing in Africa has been earlier dominated by Western institutions and, more recently, by China. India’s growing presence, therefore, introduces a third alternative which offers competitive financing, technical expertise, and a different geopolitical dynamic.

"Unlike China’s state-led model, Adani Energy operates as a private conglomerate, albeit one with close ties to India’s broader economic ambitions. This distinction matters. It suggests a hybrid engagement model where private capital aligns with national strategic interests, potentially offering Kenya greater flexibility in negotiations and project structuring," the article stated.

For India, Kenya is not just another market. It is a gateway to East Africa and a strategic partner in the Indian Ocean region. Strengthening energy infrastructure in Kenya aligns with New Delhi’s broader vision of enhancing connectivity, trade, and influence across Africa. The project reinforces India’s positioning as a reliable partner in development—one that emphasises capacity-building and long-term collaboration rather than short-term extraction, the article added.

The article also observes that historically, Kenya and India share deep ties rooted in trade, migration, and cultural exchange. The Indian diaspora has played a significant role in Kenya’s commercial landscape for over a century. It, therefore, sees great potential in closer economic relations between the two countries that could be realised with this project as a starting point.

--IANS

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