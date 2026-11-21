Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Saturday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Powerpulse Trading Solutions Ltd (PTSL), has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (WBSEDCL) for supply of 1,750 MW of Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (RE-RTC) power for a period of 25 years.

The LoA provides a 750 MW greenshoe option, which upon exercising, would take the aggregate contracted capacity to 2,500 MW, the Adani Group company said in a statement.

The award follows a competitive bidding process in which PTSL emerged as the successful bidder after the e-reverse auction. Power Supply is scheduled to commence from July 1, 2028 for 1,750 MW capacity and from April 1, 2029 for 750 MW, once greenshoe option is exercised.

“Round-the-clock renewable power will be critical to India’s energy transition, combining the sustainability of renewables and optimising transmission systems usage. This significant order win strengthens our commitment to deliver scalable energy solutions and allows us to partner with WBSEDCL in supporting West Bengal’s long-term sustainable power needs,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

PTSL is rapidly emerging as a partner of choice for bulk power consumers, with the ability to structure bespoke and scalable solutions around their specific energy requirements, he mentioned.

The order represents a significant addition to PTSL’s expanding portfolio of energy solutions.

While it has tied up 4.6 GW of solar and wind, and 3.5 GWh of BESS capacity on the sourcing side, it is steadily stitching the supply side by augmenting long term supply contracts with bulk consumers like industries, data centres, commercial entities, and discoms.

AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 30,683 ckm and 146,585 MVA transformation capacity.

In its retail electricity distribution business, AESL serves approximately 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

It is also ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator.

--IANS

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