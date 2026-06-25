Adani Airports to develop integrated airport cities spanning over 655 acres in 5 states

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Adani Airports on Thursday unveiled an ambitious programme to develop integrated airport cities across its airport network in five states with an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase.

The development encompasses a land bank of over 655 acres across six airports in five states, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai alone.

Approximately 22 million square feet will be developed across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati, said Adani Airport City Limited (AACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator.

It will develop integrated airport cities across its airport network, bringing together hospitality, retail, entertainment, convention and commercial infrastructure within seamlessly connected, walkable urban districts.

“Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centres of commerce, tourism and urban growth. As India's aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences and the long-term growth of the cities they serve,” said Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL.

Nearly 70 per cent of the planned investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) position as India's leading commercial, financial and aviation gateway, according to the company.

The developments are designed as integrated, walkable urban districts where travellers, businesses and local communities can access hotels, offices, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities within environments seamlessly integrated with airport, Metro and city transport infrastructure.

The development is inspired by globally successful airport districts such as Singapore's Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam's Schiphol and Seoul's Incheon, bringing an airport-led development model to India's rapidly expanding aviation market.

“These developments are being designed with leading global design and engineering partners and informed by emerging trends in hospitality, retail, workplaces and entertainment,” Jeet Adani added.

“Our objective is to create vibrant districts that combine connectivity with experience, generating economic activity, employment and long-term value for the communities around them,” he noted.

Unlike conventional real estate developments, the Airport City model is designed around connectivity and experience.

Rather than functioning as standalone developments, the districts are being planned as natural extensions of the airport ecosystem.

By integrating hotels, workplaces, retail, entertainment and convention facilities within a single master-planned environment, the developments aim to create vibrant, walkable destinations that contribute to the economic vitality of the surrounding cities, said the company.

As part of the initiative, AAHL has signed hotel management agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five luxury and premium hotels, including the debut of the Kimpton brand in India.

The company is also engaging with leading domestic and international partners across hospitality, food and beverage, retail and entertainment.

--IANS

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