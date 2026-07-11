Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj receives grand welcome in MP's Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), July 11 (IANS) Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj received a grand welcome on his arrival in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Saturday to participate in a Sant Sammelan, with thousands of devotees gathering along the route to seek his blessings.

The spiritual leader's arrival turned Neemuch into a centre of religious activity as devotees from across the district and neighbouring areas assembled to welcome him. The roads from the airport to the venue of the Sant Sammelan were decorated, while chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and devotional slogans echoed across the city.

According to the organisers, nearly 85 welcome stages were erected at different locations in the city. At each stop, Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj was welcomed with flower showers, garlands and traditional honours by devotees and representatives of social and religious organisations.

People from different sections of society, including women, youth and elderly devotees, participated in the reception. Members of various communities also joined the welcome procession, reflecting the broad participation in the religious event.

The organisers claimed that lakhs of devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the seer and receive his blessings, though an official estimate of the crowd was not immediately available.

The Sant Sammelan is expected to witness the participation of saints, seers and religious leaders from different parts of the country.

Organisers said the gathering aims to spread the message of Sanatan Dharma, spiritual awareness, social harmony and national unity through religious discourses and interactions among saints.

The district administration has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in view of the large gathering. Police personnel were deployed at key locations along the route, while volunteers assisted devotees and managed the crowds to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

The arrival of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj created a devotional atmosphere throughout the city, with temples, markets and public places witnessing a steady flow of devotees during the day.

Organisers described the reception as one of the largest religious gatherings held in the district in recent years and said the overwhelming response reflected the deep faith and respect people have for the Acharya and the values of Sanatan tradition.

--IANS

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