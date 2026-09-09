Abhishek Malhan on becoming ‘Roadies’ Gang Leader: My only goal is to make my contestant win

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Abhishek Malhan, who will be seen as a Gang Leader in ‘Roadies: Rebirth’, said that while competition can get intense on a reality show, the bonds shared off camera with other mentors should remain unaffected.

Abhishek spoke about his bond with Prince Narula and emphasised that a mentor’s priority is to ensure their contestant wins, but what happens as part of the show should stay within the show and not distort personal relationships.

“I think the bond that I share with him (Prince Narula) is much stronger than anything in this world. But honestly, when we get into a reality show and as a mentor, your only goal is to make your contestant win,” Abhishek told IANS, when asked if he is worried about spoiling his bond with Prince due to competition.

He added: “And then at that moment, we can do anything to make sure that our contestant wins. I feel what happens in the moment for the show should always stay in that moment and for the show. And when the camera cuts, I think the bonds that we share off camera should always be intact.”

Abhishek concluded: “They shouldn't be distorted or finished. That's how I feel. And we are hoping for the best.”

This season, the show gets six Gang Leaders, including Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula v/s Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

Abhishek is popularly known as “Fukra Insaan”. He gained fame through his YouTube content and later appeared as a contestant on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT, Playground Season 3, and Temptation Island India.

Talking about the show, the first two seasons of ‘Roadies’ had a daily budget cap for contestants, encouraging them to experience India's diversity while completing various tasks. However, after MTV took over in the third season, the show adopted a more competitive and aggressive format.

From the fourth season, a new segment was introduced to select wild card contestants, Battleground and Graveyard. In the fifth season, advantage tasks were introduced, allowing winners to gain benefits during vote-outs. It was also the first season where Roadies traveled international during journeys.

Each season follows a theme and includes various twists, vote-outs, and eliminations. The contestant who survives all challenges and vote-outs is ultimately crowned the Ultimate Roadie in the finale.

--IANS

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