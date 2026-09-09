Surbhi Chandna shares how hubby Karan Sharma changed her life for good in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband Karan Sharma.

She looked back on their journey together and expressed her gratitude for having Karan by her side. Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared a series of memories with Karan and revealed that her gallery is filled with around 16,000 pictures of the two of them, spanning their journey from 2010 to the present. The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress admitted that choosing just a few special moments from the collection was quite a task.

Reflecting on their years together, Surbhi said Karan has changed her life for the better. She also spoke about how they have literally grown up together and how revisiting their old photographs makes her realize how fortunate she is to have him by her side.

“This Lifetime is not going to be enough Kara I need you want you in all my janams My gallery has 16000 pictures of us from 2010 to now and its been a task to pick our special memories from the lot You changed my Life for good Growing up together literally and revisiting all these pictures every now and then only make me realise You Got Lucky Babe But on a serious note i feel god has been kind that this lifetime you are Mine Surbhi is Incomplete without her Karan & you are my blessing Birthday Love my Virgo Twin @karanrsharma09,” wrote Surbhi.

The carousel featured a collection of cherished moments from Surbhi and Karan’s journey together, including pictures from their courtship period, vacations and wedding ceremonies.

Surbhi Chandna and entrepreneur Karan Sharma tied the knot on March 2, 2024, in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Jaipur. The couple had been in a relationship for over 13 years before taking their relationship to the next level. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family, including several members of the television fraternity.

--IANS

ps/