DRI seizes about 740 kg of cannabis in eight operations; 13 held

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence conducted eight major operations across the country in the last fortnight and seized around 740 kg of cannabis and charas and arrested 13 people, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The seizures included 709.6 kg cannabis (ganja), 24.5 kg high‑grade hydroponic cannabis and 5 kg charas, the statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

After receiving inputs, officers of DRI intercepted two trucks coming from Vishakhapatnam at Old Dhamtari Road near Raipur, leading to a recovery of 61 packets, concealed in 10 sacks kept in the loading areas of the trucks.

A total of 375.95 kg cannabis, along with the two trucks, was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and four persons were arrested.

Acting on specific intelligence during September 5–6, DRI intercepted a truck on the Aurangabad–Patna Highway near Patna, upon which officers were attacked and one was injured while the driver escaped, the statement noted. A search revealed 90 packets confirmed as ganja, and 140.5 kg and the vehicle was seized.

Earlier, on August 26, 2026, officers seized about 124 kg of cannabis concealed in a truck near Raipur and arrested one person.

On September 3, 2026, DRI intercepted three persons travelling in the general compartment of Amarnath Express train at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Personal search resulted in the recovery of around 5 kg charas (hashish), concealed by two of the passengers in knee-cap-like coverings wrapped around their thighs and hidden inside their sarees.

Investigations indicated that the charas had been smuggled from Nepal. The recovered charas or hashish was seized and all three persons were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further, 3 passengers, arriving from Hanoi, Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand at Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports were held in the last 15 days, collectively resulting in the seizure of approximately 24.6 kg high potency cannabis.

—IANS

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