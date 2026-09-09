Raashii Khanna recalls a fun dance moment with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan on his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna marked Akshay Kumar’s birthday by sharing a fun dance moment featuring the actor and Vidya Balan.

Alongside the video, she penned a warm birthday note for Akshay, praising his ability to make those around him work hard while also keeping the atmosphere light and full of laughter. Sharing a video, the ‘Madras Café’ actress wrote, “Here’s to the man who makes everyone around him work hard and laugh harder. More dance, more mischief, more you. Happy birthday, Achche Sir! @akshaykumar.”

In the video, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Raashii Khanna can be seen dancing together and enjoying a fun-filled moment. With a private helicopter visible in the background, Khiladi Kumar flaunted his uber-cool dance moves, adding to the fun and lively vibe of the video. The trio is set to share the screen in an upcoming family comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The untitled project also marks Akshay’s reunion with Vidya Balan and his return to Bazmee’s direction after 15 years.

Akshay recently wrapped up the Kerala schedule of the film and shared a picture from the sets featuring Vidya and Raashii, giving a glimpse of the upcoming entertainer. Alongside it, the ‘Kesari’ actor had written, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya & Raashii and the entire crew! This one’s been special" (sic).

In April, Akshay Kumar had shared his first glimpse of the team’s journey to Kerala for the film. He posted a video of himself boarding an aircraft with Vidya Balan as they headed to the state for the shoot. In the clip, the actors were seen walking hand in hand, with Akshay helping Vidya board the plane.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar turned 59 on September 9 and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his family, friends, and colleagues on social media.

--IANS

ps/