Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shares rare 1980s family album featuring young Sharmila Tagore & family

Mumbai, September 9 (IANS) Bollywood veteran star Sharmila Tagore and the Pataudi family’s priceless memories from the 1980s were shared by Saba Pataudi on Wednesday.

The jewellery designer shared a series of rare childhood pictures featuring her mother Sharmila Tagore, father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, siblings Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and herself.

Taking to her social media account, Saba posted a carousel of unseen family pictures from the 1980s.

The opening picture shows a smiling Sharmila Tagore with husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and their three children during a family gathering. The other pictures capture young Saif, Soha and Saba sharing candid moments with their mother.

The post also includes pictures of a young Sharmila Tagore with her children, and many more adorable sibling moments of Soha and Saba. The photos also comprise of recent moments of Saba with Saif Ali Khan.

For the uninitiated, Mansoor Ali Khan who passed away in 2011, was a stalwart cricketer. Talking about Sharmila Tagore, the actress who hails from the family of Guru Rabindranath Tagore, was a very successful actress of the late 60s and early 70s era of Bollywood.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are successful actors from the Hindi film industry while Saba chose to stay away from cinema professionally.

For the uninitiated, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is the sister-in-law of Saba Pataudi. She is married to Saif Ali Khan and the couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Actor Kunal Kemmu is the brother-in-law of Saba with him being married to Soha Ali Khan.

–IANS

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