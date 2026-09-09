'Thoroughly enjoyed journey': Australian envoy Philip Green takes train ride to Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (IANS) Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, travelled to Chandigarh by Shatabdi Express on Wednesday and said he "thoroughly enjoyed the journey."

Green termed the train journey a "great opportunity" to interact with people and recalled Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's earlier remarks that anyone who wants to understand India should get on a train. He shared glimpses of his train journey to Chandigarh on X.

While sharing a video from the railway station on X, Green said, "Our Prime Minister says, if you want to get to know India, get on a train. So, I do as often as I can and today, I'm off on this Shatabdi Express to Chandigarh. It will get me to Chandigarh, which is the capital both of Punjab and of Haryana, where I got a day of meetings."

"It's a great opportunity to meet people, have a conversation. Invariably, we talk about cricket. Sometimes, a charming Indian family offers me some food. That's the way it is here in India. That's the way it is on the train. So, get on the train, enjoy India," he added.

Green said that he looked forward to exploring opportunities in Punjab and Haryana to further deepen ties between India and Australia.

While sharing the video on X, Green wrote, "My Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, often says the best way to get to know India is by travelling on its trains. So it was fitting to arrive in Chandigarh by train - a journey I thoroughly enjoyed. Looking forward to exploring opportunities in Punjab and Haryana to further deepen Australia-India ties."

In May, PM Albanese recalled his first visit to India in 1991, describing it as a "wonderful experience" and suggesting to travel by bus or train if you want to understand India.

In his address at the Australian Parliament, Albanese said, "India, of course, has the largest population in the world, but it will also grow to be the third largest economy in the world over this decade. That is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation, but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well. Our trading relationship has been enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, and we are further drawn together through culture, education, and, of course, the international language of cricket."

"One of my great honours has been my two visits so far to India as Prime Minister. When I first visited India as a backpacker way back in 1991, a long time ago, I travelled a bit differently in those days. I do want to say, if you want to understand India, get on a video bus or train. It is a wonderful experience to see firsthand the warmth that is there," he added.

--IANS

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