Glenn Close hails George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson’s ‘life-affirming’ vision

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Glenn Close has heaped praise on filmmaker George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson after visiting the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, calling their vision behind the institution “breathtaking” and a transformative moment for the museum world.

Close took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Hobson and wrote: “I had the LIFE AFFIRMING gift of walking through the LUCAS MUSEUM OF NARRATIVE ART with George Lucas' GENUIS wife, Mellody Hobson. What they have created is going to revolutionize the museum world.”

The actress said that their generosity and “astounding vision is breathtaking.”

“A new era begins. This treasure of art and design is transformative and deeply moving. George once said to me, ‘If you can imagine it, it can happen.’ The spaceship has landed and we will never be the same.”

“Thank you, Mellody and George, for the love and inspiration that has resulted in one of the greatest acts of philanthropy EVER. With love...always. Glenn.”

George Lucas created the Star Wars franchise and its fictional universe, and the Indiana Jones franchise. He has been feted with two Emmy Awards and nominations for four Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, he is considered to be one of the most significant figures of the 20th-century New Hollywood movement, and a pioneer of the modern blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Close has a career spanning over five decades. She has been feted with three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for eight Academy Awards, three Grammy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and a Laurence Olivier Award.

She will next be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping directed by Francis Lawrence. Based on the 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, it serves as both a sequel to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and a prequel to The Hunger Games.

--IANS

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