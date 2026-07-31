Abhirami joins Sudigali Sudheer's 'Joker' unit; to play a character called Gayatri Devi in film

Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) The makers of director Suneel Puppala's eagerly awaited Telugu comedy entertainer 'Joker', featuring actor Sudigali Sudheer in the lead, on Friday welcomed actress Abhirami on board the unit of the film and disclosed that she would be playing a character called Gayatri Devi in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines, production house Ananda Media wrote, "Team #SudheersJOKER proudly welcomes the versatile actor @abhiramiact garu on board. Get ready to witness her brilliant portrayal of the beautiful character Gayatri Devi."

Actress Aysha plays the female lead in this film. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had disclosed that Aysha plays a character called Shalini in the film on the occasion of the actress's birthday in June this year.

Taking to Instagram to wish Aysha a happy birthday, Ananda Media had said, "Team #SudheerJOKER wishes their queen and the most beautiful @aysha7__official a very Happy Birthday. She is ready to mesmerize the world of #SudheerJOKER as Shalini."

Apart from Aysha, the film will also feature actor Murali Sharma in a pivotal role.

A teaser that the makers released on the occasion of Sudigali Sudheer's birthday in May this year revealed that actor Sudigali Sudheer plays a character called Rummy in the film. Murali Sharma's character in the film explains Rummy's nature in the teaser. He says, "While wealth, women and drugs give several people a high, for Rummy, the belief that he is a king gives him a high."

The teaser also shows that Rummy is a go-getter, who will take up a task only after ascertaining that he will succeed in it.

The film, which has been written and directed by Suneel Puppala, has been produced by Vijay Donkada and Sridhar Makkuva. It boasts of an impressive technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Ahamed Sharief while music for the entertainer is by one of Tamil cinema's finest music directors, Leon James.

'Joker', which is being edited by Dharmendra Kakarla, has Vithal Kosanam serving as its production designer.

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IANS

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