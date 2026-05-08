Aayush Sharma heads for an unplanned family vacay with Arpita Khan & kids

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma gave fans a peek into his recent and unplanned family vacation as he shared glimpses from an unplanned getaway with wife Arpita Khan Sharma and their children, Ahil and Ayat.

The actor penned a heartfelt note about discovering roads not found on Google Maps yet enjoying hidden towns, unforgettable food, and much more.

Sharing a carousel of their vacation pictures, Aayush wrote about how the journey turned out to be more memorable than the destination itself.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen sitting on a wooden bench with Ahil and Ayat.

Another frame captures him standing against a breathtaking snow-covered mountain.

The album also included scenic landscapes, Happy family moments, and clicks of local food.

His caption read, “Kuch raastey Google Maps pe nahi milte. Nikle the bina plan ke — bas main, Arpita, Ahil, aur Ayat. Anjaan sadkein. Chhupe hue chhote sheher. Ek pizzeria jiska naam yaad nahi, par swaad zindagi bhar yaad rahega. Ek mod jahan ruk ke socha — ‘yeh jagah humein milne ke liye hi bani thi.’ Har turn pe ek surprise. Har shaam ek nayi kahani.”

He added, “Bachhon ki hasi, unki curiosity, unka ‘Papa, woh kya hai?’ — yahi asli souvenirs hain. Yahan sirf hum the. Aur ye lamhe — jo time ke saath aur gehre hote jaayenge. Manzil nahi, raasta yaad rahega. Aur ye chehre — humesha.”

For the uninitiated, Aayush and Arpita’s love story goes back to a decade ago.. Arpita, sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, married Aayush in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in 2015.

The couple welcomed their son Ahil in 2016 and daughter Ayat in 2019.

On the work front, Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri and was later seen in Antim: The Final Truth.

–IANS

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