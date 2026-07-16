Aanchal Singh of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ fame confirms her engagement with Mohit Chawla

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Aanchal Singh, who is known for her work in the streaming series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and ‘Undekhi’, has announced her engagement with her long-time partner Mohit Chawla. While the media widely reported the union as a wedding, the actress confirmed that it was an engagement ceremony. Mohit is an Indian businessman, and the two have been dating for a long time.

The actress spoke about her beautiful journey leading to this milestone, her thoughts on love, commitment, her engagement ring, and the exciting phase of planning a wedding with her family.

For the actress, the proposal wasn’t about being surprised but, it was about the certainty that naturally grew over the years.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “After being together for a couple of years, you just know when you are moving towards spending your life together. While the proposal itself was beautiful, it wasn't really about being surprised. It was more about feeling certain. There wasn't one dramatic moment that changed everything. It was all the little moments over time that quietly brought us here. Looking back, that feeling of certainty is far more romantic to me than any grand gesture”.

The actress also shared details about her diamond engagement ring, and revealed what caught her attention, as she said, “I was drawn to its silhouette because it felt timeless, elegant and just a little unconventional, which reflects my personal style. More than the ring itself, what it truly represents is far more precious, the promise, the partnership and the life we're building together”.

She also shared her advice for couples preparing to get engaged, and encouraged them to focus on finding peace rather than perfection.

She further mentioned, “Don't look for butterflies, look for peace. Know your person. Have the difficult conversations. Find someone you can sit with for hours and still have something to talk about. Nobody is 100% perfect, and expecting perfection only leads to disappointment. Relationships aren't about finding someone who has no flaws. They're about finding someone whose strengths fill your gaps and whose imperfections you can genuinely accept. In the end, friendship, respect and honest conversations will always outlast butterflies”.

The actress also spoke about the wedding preparations, and went on to share that the wedding is in the planning stage with the involvement of both families.

“We're enjoying this phase because it only comes once, but we're also having the best time planning everything together with our families. It's been emotional, exciting and very special. There are so many beautiful moments from this journey that I can't wait to share. Love becomes beautiful when you stop trying to impress each other and simply start showing up for each other, every single day”, she added.

--IANS

aa/