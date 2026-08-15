Aamir Khan’s son Azad cries as actor carries pet after their return from pet clinic

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s younger son, Azad Rao Khan was seen welling up as he accompanied his mother Kiran Rao, and his father while coming out of a pet clinic on Saturday.

A video of the family leaving the clinic has since surfaced online, and it shows Azad visibly emotional, as the actor carried a pet carrier. However, Aamir or his ex-wife, Kiran haven’t given any official reason behind the visit to the pet clinic or shared any update about their pet.

Netizens took to the comments section, and expressed concerns over the pet, and the family. One user wrote, “His pet dog or cat is not well, I guess”.

Another wrote, “Might be some pet lost its life. Sad”. A third user speculated that the family may have lost a pet and suggested which is why Azad appeared upset.

Azad is Aamir Khan’s son from his 2nd marriage with Kiran Rao. The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan/

Aamir and Reena parted ways on amicable terms. He later married Kiran Rao, and the two announced their split after 16 years of marriage. They still co-parent their son, Azad.

The superstar is currently married to Gauri Spratt. The couple had an intimate ceremony in July this year. Gauri has worked in the fashion and beauty industry, including with a Bengaluru-based salon business, and later became associated with Aamir Khan Productions.

She and Aamir Khan have reportedly known each other for over 25 years, though they began a romantic relationship only in recent years. She was previously married and has a son from that marriage. Last year, on his 60th birthday in March, the actor shed light on his relationship with Gauri.

--IANS

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