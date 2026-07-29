July 29, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

Aamir Khan returns to Mumbai with wife Gauri Spratt, stepson gets confused by paparazzi frenzy at airport

Aamir Khan returns to Mumbai with wife Gauri Spratt, stepson gets confused by paparazzi frenzy at airport

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's airport outing with wife Gauri Spratt turned out to be a moment of confusion and surprise for his stepson.

The little boy, who accompanied his parents, seemed confused by the large number of paparazzi waiting to click the newly weds.

Aamir and Gauri looked good together with the actor keeping his look simple in a white striped kurta paired with matching trousers and black-framed glasses while Gauri was seen in a light green outfit.

Gauri's young son appeared to curiously look around at the photographers clicking away, and hurriedly ran behind his mother to hold her hand.

Talking about the couple, earlier this month, Aamir and Gauri tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The private wedding was attended by close family members and friends after the couple had been in a relationship for over two years.

For the uninitiated, this marks Aamir's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

After their separation, the actor married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple welcomed son Azad Rao Khan before announcing their separation in 2021, while continuing to co-parent him.

For the uninitiated, Gauri was previously married and has a son from her earlier marriage.

On the work front, Aamir is backing the upcoming period drama 'Batwara 1947', produced under Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta, the Partition-based film is slated for release on August 14.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Zoho's Arattai introduces Aadhaar-based identity verification to curb impersonation

Zoho's Arattai introduces Aadhaar-based identity verification to curb impersonation

Free navigation, commerce in global waters must be restored: India condemns Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab ship attacks

Free navigation, commerce in global waters must be restored: India condemns Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab ship attacks

Ex-India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate appointed Knight Riders' Head of Cricket Strategy

Ex-India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate appointed Knight Riders' Head of Cricket Strategy

'I spoke to my mother first, she was a little upset…': Weightlifter Harjinder on CWG silver win

'I spoke to my mother first, she was a little upset…': Weightlifter Harjinder on CWG silver win

Priya Dutt recalls how brother Sanjay Dutt filled the void of both a mother and a father

Priya Dutt recalls how brother Sanjay Dutt filled the void of both a mother and a father

Pitbull celebrates 20 years of ‘Culo’ with rapper Lil Jon

Pitbull celebrates 20 years of ‘Culo’ with rapper Lil Jon

Iulia Vantur’s b’day celebration turns into day of surprises, shattered glass, Tuscany magic

Iulia Vantur’s b’day was filled with surprises, shattered glass, Tuscany magic

India posts record smartphone exports of nearly $10 billion in Q1

India posts record smartphone exports of nearly $10 billion in Q1

13 Indian seafarers stranded near Ukraine amid Black Sea attacks: Seamen union

13 Indian seafarers stranded near Ukraine amid Black Sea attacks: Seamen union

Dwayne Johnson: Our Jumanji journey has been the greatest of a lifetime.

Dwayne Johnson: Our 'Jumanji' journey has been the greatest of a lifetime.