Aamir Khan returns to Mumbai with wife Gauri Spratt, stepson gets confused by paparazzi frenzy at airport

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's airport outing with wife Gauri Spratt turned out to be a moment of confusion and surprise for his stepson.

The little boy, who accompanied his parents, seemed confused by the large number of paparazzi waiting to click the newly weds.

Aamir and Gauri looked good together with the actor keeping his look simple in a white striped kurta paired with matching trousers and black-framed glasses while Gauri was seen in a light green outfit.

Gauri's young son appeared to curiously look around at the photographers clicking away, and hurriedly ran behind his mother to hold her hand.

Talking about the couple, earlier this month, Aamir and Gauri tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The private wedding was attended by close family members and friends after the couple had been in a relationship for over two years.

For the uninitiated, this marks Aamir's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

After their separation, the actor married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple welcomed son Azad Rao Khan before announcing their separation in 2021, while continuing to co-parent him.

For the uninitiated, Gauri was previously married and has a son from her earlier marriage.

On the work front, Aamir is backing the upcoming period drama 'Batwara 1947', produced under Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta, the Partition-based film is slated for release on August 14.

–IANS

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