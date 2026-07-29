US blocks new foreign robots over cyber risks

Washington, July 29 (IANS) The US Federal Communications Commission has blocked new models of foreign-produced advanced robots and connected power inverters from entering the American market, citing cybersecurity, surveillance and supply-chain risks.

The FCC added the two categories to its Covered List on Tuesday after a White House-convened interagency body determined that the products posed “unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons.”

The restriction covers new models of mobile robots, including humanoid and quadruped devices. It also applies to connected power inverters made abroad. Most electronic devices need FCC authorisation before they can be imported, marketed or sold in the United States.

The action does not affect devices already purchased. Retailers may also continue to import, market and sell models previously authorised by the FCC. Purchases and use by federal agencies are exempt.

The national security assessment said the network capabilities of advanced robots could create openings for cyberattacks and manipulation of their physical operations.

“Advanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots,” the assessment said.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, welcomed the decision and called for Congress to make the policy permanent.

“The FCC’s action today protects our country and strengthens our nation’s robotics industry,” Moolenaar said.

“Congress should pass the bipartisan GUARD Act I introduced earlier this year to further strengthen the policy and codify it into a federal law that cannot be easily changed by future administrations,” he said.

Moolenaar specifically warned about Chinese-built robots entering American homes and workplaces.

“It is likely that one day robotic technology will be in Americans’ homes and workplaces, and we must protect our country by keeping out Chinese robots with backdoors that share sensitive data with the CCP,” he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The interagency assessment also raised concerns about foreign-produced power inverters. It said remote connectivity could allow foreign companies to shut down the devices, extract data or provide access to foreign government actors. Such vulnerabilities could affect the US electricity grid as the use of inverter-based energy resources expands.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the commission was working with national security agencies to protect critical supply chains.

“Following President Trump’s leadership, the FCC will continue to do our part to secure America’s critical supply chains and, with today’s action, the FCC is acting in lock step with our national security agencies to do just that,” Carr said.

The FCC has taken similar steps in recent months involving uncrewed aircraft systems, their critical components and consumer-grade routers.

--IANS

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