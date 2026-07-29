Sanjay Dutt's twins thank their 'best dad' for his unwavering support & love on 67th birthday

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt, penned heartfelt birthday wishes for their father on his 67th birthday on July 29.

Calling him the "best dad" and thanking him for his constant love, support and encouragement, both the children penned emotional notes for Sanjay Dutt on their respective social media accounts.

Taking to his social media account, Shahraan shared a picture posing with Sanjay in what appears to be from a function.

The father-son duo twinned in elegant white traditional outfits, with the actor sporting sunglasses as they smiled for the camera.

Alongside the picture, Shahraan wrote, "Happy birthday to the best dad anyone could ask for. Thank you for always being there, supporting me, and inspiring me every day. Wishing you good health, endless happiness, and many more amazing years ahead. Love you always."

Replying to the post, Sanjay commented: "I love you and I will always stand by you son."

Iqra also wished her father by sharing an adorable picture of Sanjay sitting on a chair while lovingly hugging her.

She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday papa thank you for always being there for me, supporting me and making me smile. I'm so grateful to have you in my life, and i hope your birthday is filled with happiness and love. I love you so much papa."

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt who turned 67 on July 29, married actress Maanayata Dutt in 2008. The couple welcomed twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in October 2010.

Before marrying Maanayata, Sanjay was married to actress Richa Sharma, with whom he has a daughter, Trishala Dutt. Richa passed away in 1996 after battling a brain tumour.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt is the son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

–IANS

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