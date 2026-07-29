Riteish Deshmukh borrows Ravi Kishan's hilarious viral line 'desh ki duty'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh left everyone laughing in the “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” after he gave “agent” Apoorva Mukhija a humorous send-off by borrowing Ravi Kishan's now-viral catchphrase, "desh ki duty”, which he used in the reality show “Alliance”.

In the latest episode of the Netflix show, the star praised Apoorva for playing the "perfect agent of chaos," and thanked her for her stint on the show before joking that while she didn't have to report for "desh ki duty," the duty assigned to her by "Deshmukh" had officially come to an end.

“Apoorva, well done. Apne apna role bakhoobi nibhaaya, uske liye bahut bahut shukriya. You were the perfect agent of chaos. (You performed your role exceptionally well. Thank you so much for that you truly were the perfect agent of chaos),” Deshmukh said.

“Aapko desh ki duty ke liye toh nahi jaana hai lekin jo duty aapko Deshmukh ne di hai woh ab kahatam hoti hai (You don't have to leave for duty to the nation, but the duty that Deshmukh assigned you ends here),” he added while bidding adieu to Apoorva.

For those who aren't aware of Ravi’s viral line, the politician-actor left Alliance midway, dramatically claiming he had to exit because of an urgent call for national duty.

He had said: “System ko message aaya hai ki aapko turant aapke desh ki duty par bulaya ja raha hai. Isiliye aapko is waqt headquarters ko alvida bolna hoga."

The line went viral on Instagram as Ravi was seen promoting his film after exiting the show.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the Netflix show.

The show currently has names such as Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, to name a few.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

--IANS

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