BJP to launch 'Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark Guru Ravidas' 650th birth anniversary

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will roll out its nationwide 'Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' from Wednesday to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas Maharaj.

The nationwide campaign, to be observed till February 20 (Magha Purnima) under the guidance of the BJP national leadership, aims to spread Guru Ravidas's timeless message of equality, dignity, social harmony and social justice across Punjab.

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said on Tuesday that the campaign will commence with the Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Deep Mahotsav, during which lamps will be lit at Guru Ravidas temples across the state, accompanied by bhajans, religious discourses, cultural programmes and community langars.

This will be followed by the Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Kalash Vandan Abhiyan from July 29 to September 10, under which a sacred Kalash carrying holy soil from Guru Ravidas's birthplace in Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi will be ceremonially received and taken across Punjab before being handed over to Guru Ravidas temples.

The Punjab BJP President said the campaign will also include the Sant Sampark Abhiyan until August 31, during which BJP leaders and workers will seek the blessings of saints associated with the Guru Ravidas tradition.

The Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Yatra, from October 5 to November 5, will carry Guru Ravidas's message of equality, social harmony and national unity from Dera Sach Khand Ballan in Jalandhar to Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi. This will be followed by the Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Chhatrawas Sampark Abhiyan from November 26 to January 15, 2027, featuring Samrasta Samvaad programmes in hostels to acquaint students with Guru Ravidas's teachings and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

To ensure the effective implementation of the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, the State BJP Chief has already constituted a state-level committee led by Jagmohan Singh Raju, General Secretary of the BJP Punjab.

The committee comprises former legislators Avinash Chander, Sheetal Angural and Ravi Inder Kahlon, former IAS officer S.R. Ladhar, Renu Kashyap and Bhanu Partap as members.

--IANS

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