Safety of Indian seafarers must remain foremost priority, Centre tells officials

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Amid the geopolitical tensions, the government has directed officials to maintain constant coordination across all agencies, emphasising that the safety of Indian seafarers must remain foremost priority.

The Centre also directed officials to maintain close coordination with Indian Missions abroad, shipping companies, maritime authorities and all relevant stakeholders so that India's response mechanism remains proactive, integrated and capable of responding swiftly.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, undertook a comprehensive review of the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers serving aboard merchant vessels in conflict-sensitive regions.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every Indian mariner remains safe, informed and supported.

No Indian seafarer should find himself caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflict. Every possible measure must be taken to safeguard our seafarers, support their families and ensure timely assistance wherever required, said Sonowal.

According to an official statement, the Directorate General of Shipping further informed the minister that its Seafarer Grievance and Assistance Cell is fully operational, providing round-the-clock support to Indian seafarers and their families through dedicated helplines, information services and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The minister also reviewed initiatives to enhance awareness among seafarers.

The Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) are being engaged to conduct structured pre-departure orientation programmes, enabling seafarers to better understand operational conditions, security protocols and evolving geopolitical risks in areas where they may be deployed, said the statement.

Our responsibility extends beyond ensuring physical safety. Seafarers and their families deserve timely information, emotional support and complete transparency regarding the challenges they may face while serving at sea, said Sonowal.

Sonowal also directed that mental health support be integrated into India's seafarer welfare framework.

He called for structured counselling services for both seafarers and their families and stressed that transparent communication on operational risks must become an essential part of pre-deployment preparation.

—IANS

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