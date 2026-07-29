July 29, 2026 10:35 AM हिंदी

Safety of Indian seafarers must remain foremost priority, Centre tells officials

Safety of Indian seafarers must remain foremost priority, Centre tells officials

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Amid the geopolitical tensions, the government has directed officials to maintain constant coordination across all agencies, emphasising that the safety of Indian seafarers must remain foremost priority.

The Centre also directed officials to maintain close coordination with Indian Missions abroad, shipping companies, maritime authorities and all relevant stakeholders so that India's response mechanism remains proactive, integrated and capable of responding swiftly.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, undertook a comprehensive review of the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers serving aboard merchant vessels in conflict-sensitive regions.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every Indian mariner remains safe, informed and supported.

No Indian seafarer should find himself caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflict. Every possible measure must be taken to safeguard our seafarers, support their families and ensure timely assistance wherever required, said Sonowal.

According to an official statement, the Directorate General of Shipping further informed the minister that its Seafarer Grievance and Assistance Cell is fully operational, providing round-the-clock support to Indian seafarers and their families through dedicated helplines, information services and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The minister also reviewed initiatives to enhance awareness among seafarers.

The Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) are being engaged to conduct structured pre-departure orientation programmes, enabling seafarers to better understand operational conditions, security protocols and evolving geopolitical risks in areas where they may be deployed, said the statement.

Our responsibility extends beyond ensuring physical safety. Seafarers and their families deserve timely information, emotional support and complete transparency regarding the challenges they may face while serving at sea, said Sonowal.

Sonowal also directed that mental health support be integrated into India's seafarer welfare framework.

He called for structured counselling services for both seafarers and their families and stressed that transparent communication on operational risks must become an essential part of pre-deployment preparation.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Dulquer Salmaan's ‘I'm Game’ makers postpone film's trailer release due to technical glitch (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan's ‘I'm Game’ makers postpone film's trailer release due to technical glitch

Manisha Koirala on fitness struggles: Remember crying out of sheer frustration

Manisha Koirala on fitness struggles: Remember crying out of sheer frustration

Zoho's Arattai introduces Aadhaar-based identity verification to curb impersonation

Zoho's Arattai introduces Aadhaar-based identity verification to curb impersonation

Free navigation, commerce in global waters must be restored: India condemns Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab ship attacks

Free navigation, commerce in global waters must be restored: India condemns Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab ship attacks

Ex-India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate appointed Knight Riders' Head of Cricket Strategy

Ex-India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate appointed Knight Riders' Head of Cricket Strategy

'I spoke to my mother first, she was a little upset…': Weightlifter Harjinder on CWG silver win

'I spoke to my mother first, she was a little upset…': Weightlifter Harjinder on CWG silver win

Priya Dutt recalls how brother Sanjay Dutt filled the void of both a mother and a father

Priya Dutt recalls how brother Sanjay Dutt filled the void of both a mother and a father

Pitbull celebrates 20 years of ‘Culo’ with rapper Lil Jon

Pitbull celebrates 20 years of ‘Culo’ with rapper Lil Jon

Iulia Vantur’s b’day celebration turns into day of surprises, shattered glass, Tuscany magic

Iulia Vantur’s b’day was filled with surprises, shattered glass, Tuscany magic

India posts record smartphone exports of nearly $10 billion in Q1

India posts record smartphone exports of nearly $10 billion in Q1