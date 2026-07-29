July 29, 2026 10:35 AM हिंदी

Shivangi Joshi reveals being ‘molested’ by her ‘mama ji’ as a child

Shivangi Joshi claims being ‘molested’ by her ‘mama ji’ as a child

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi has come out and spoken about being molested in her childhood by her uncle.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Shivangi was asked to reveal a secret related to "bread and butter." She began by opening up about the financial hardships her family faced after her father suffered heavy business losses. Recalling the difficult phase, Shivangi shared that her relatives stepped in to help, providing her family with just enough "bread and butter" to get by.

She then went on to speak about how she was molested by an uncle.

“Meri mummy ke muh-bole bhai the (my mother treated him like a brother). We used to call him Mama Ji, and he was a very reputed man. When the conversation was happening that now I will be leaving for Mumbai and I want to be an actor, he used that a lot.”

“He was my uncle, so Mumma also used to fully trust him. At that time, he used to tell my mom that he would pick me up from school. In the beginning, he used to tell me that since you are going to Bombay for acting, you need to learn how to drive a car.”

“He used to ask me to sit in his lap and hold the steering and move it, saying, ‘You will learn it.’ I used to sit in his lap, and mujhe samajh nahi aata tha ki kya ho raha hai and with what intentions. I used to do it, but I didn’t like it, so I told him that I don’t want to learn it."

An emotional Shivangi broke down as she recalled a horrid incident involving him while she was alone at home. She revealed that, under the pretext of explaining how the entertainment industry works, he began kissing her on the forehead and cheeks.

“When he tried to kiss me on my lips, I pushed him and mistakenly hit him. That angered him, and he threw me on the floor."

The actress added that thankfully, her mother and father returned home on time and saved her.

“I don’t know what would have happened that day, but by God’s grace, my mom and dad arrived. My dad heard me screaming; he came and saw that and beat the uncle, and then threw him out of the house," Shivangi said.

The incident haunted Shivangi for days as she said she “couldn’t step out of the house for many days."

--IANS

dc/

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