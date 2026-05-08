May 08, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

‘Aakhri Sawal’ trailer touches upon alleged involvement of RSS in country’s most controversial events

‘Aakhri Sawal’ trailer touches upon alleged involvement of RSS in country’s most controversial events

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ was unveiled on Friday. The trailer digs deep into the alleged conspiracies and unanswered questions. It is bold, fearless, direct, and opens the door to an intense debate that promises to bring unheard perspectives before the audience.

The film touches upon the subjects such as the alleged RSS involvement in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition, and the Emergency. The film is headlined by Sanjay Dutt, and trailer showcases him delivering hard-hitting dialogues and driving the provocative debate while responding to the allegations levelled against the RSS.

It also stars Sameera Reddy, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Nitu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury. The film has already stirred conversations by raising serious questions surrounding historical events linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and now, its trailer is here to shake the nation even further.

The trailer is packed with hard-hitting scenes, powerful dialogues, compelling performances, and a truth-seeking narrative rooted in India’s history, and leaves a strong impact. It is also the first Hindi film to release with integrated Indian Sign Language (ISL) for those with hearing disabilities while also aiming for inclusive access for visually challenged audiences. Raising curiosity around the film, it has certainly provoked the nation to ask some serious questions.

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, ‘Aakhri Sawal’ is presented by Nikhil Nanda, produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.

The film is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

--IANS

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