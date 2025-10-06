October 06, 2025 5:39 PM हिंदी

‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ sung by Ammy Virk is this season’s men’s anthem

‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ sung by Ammy Virk is this season’s men’s anthem

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The song ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ from the upcoming Punjabi language film ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ was unveiled on Monday. The song has been crooned by singer-actor Ammy Virk.

The song is touted to be the ultimate men’s anthem, and is written by Kaptaan, and composed by Aladin, this bhabra beat number bursts with infectious energy, celebrating camaraderie and festive spirit in true Punjabi style.

Talking about the song, Ammy Virk shared in a statement, “‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ is a proper bhangra beat track, high on energy and full of vibe. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to get up and dance the moment it starts playing. We wanted to create something that captures the spirit and camaraderie of men celebrating together, and I think this track does exactly that”.

With its playful tone, power-packed vocals, and a hook line that refuses to leave the viewers’ mind, ‘Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu’ is more than just a song, it captures the unapologetic joy and swagger of the men it represents.

Director Vijay Kumar Arora said, "Bhangra beats are the heartbeat of Punjab, and Aaj Na Bula Jatta Nu captures that perfectly. It’s playful, infectious, and sets the stage for the vibrant world of Godday Godday Chaa 2. This song isn’t just a track, it’s an experience, and it reflects the joyous, celebratory tone of the film beautifully”.

‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ continues the legacy of the beloved original, blending humour, celebration, and a strong social heartbeat that explores gender co-existence through music and storytelling.

The song has been released under the label of Zee Music. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 21, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Decisive tech, innovation-driven push powered India’s journey to 4th largest economy: Minister

Decisive tech, innovation-driven push powered India’s journey to 4th largest economy: Minister

It’s a wrap for Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Storry'

It’s a wrap for Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Storry'

Celine Dion makes rare appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert

Celine Dion makes rare appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert

When Big B felt like a novice in front of Farhan Akhtar

When Big B felt like a novice in front of Farhan Akhtar

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA poised for big win with 150-160 seats in Bihar; INDIA Bloc struggles (Lead)

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA poised for big win with 150-160 seats in Bihar; INDIA Bloc struggles (Lead)

Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya launches 'Sardar@150 Unity March' to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya launches 'Sardar@150 Unity March' to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Pakistan: Four killed, 28 others injured in Punjab province after heavy rains, storms (File image)

Pakistan: Four killed, 28 others injured in Punjab province after heavy rains, storms

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA likely to race ahead of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, vote share seen nearing 50 pc

IANS-Matrize survey: NDA likely to race ahead of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, vote share seen nearing 50 pc

UN calls for humanitarian assistance for earthquake-impacted people in Afghanistan's Kunar (File image)

UN calls for humanitarian assistance for earthquake-impacted people in Afghanistan's Kunar

Atal Innovation Mission, IFCCI partner to scale up Atal Tinkering Labs across India

Atal Innovation Mission, IFCCI partner to scale up Atal Tinkering Labs across India