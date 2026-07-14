July 15, 2026 12:01 AM हिंदी

A week later, Arjun Kapoor is still soaking in sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations

A week later, Arjun Kapoor is still soaking in sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is still not over his sibling Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the celebrations.

The pictures capture him and his family drenched in the happiness of festivities. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “A week later, and I’m still smiling. Still overwhelmed by all the love, the good wishes, the hugs, the messages and everyone who took the time to celebrate with us. Thank you for making these few days so unforgettable. To the incredible teams and each and every one who worked behind the scenes to make Ansh’s wedding so special”.

“There was so much love, laughter, emotion, madness and happiness packed into these few days and every one of you played a part in making it all come together so beautifully. Thank you for giving our family memories we’ll cherish for a lifetime. We couldn’t have done it without you”, he added.

The Hindi film industry formed a bee-line to bless the newly-wed couple. Actor Jackie Shroff brought the brightest smile as he walked-in with a plant. The actor was dressed in a black bandh gala suit. Anshula Kapoor’s reaction was fully worth the present that she received from the actor.

Anshula’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal as she dazzled in a shimmering lavender-gold saree and paired with statement diamond jewellery.

Their father Boney Kapoor, who was earlier seen in a red suit, switched to a crisp white suit for the reception. He returned to the photo area and smiled as he posed for the paparazzi once again.

Prior to this, Anshula shared the emotional story behind her bridal ensemble, revealing how she kept her late mother close to her on her most important day. The bride mentioned that the one thing she was certain about carrying on her wedding day was her late mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula shared a series of stunning bridal portraits from her wedding festivities. The pictures show her as the bride dressed in an elegant antique rose lehenga, accessorised with layered emerald and pearl jewellery. Her mother's heritage dupatta featuring heirloom gold tissue and zardozi dupatta was seen draped over her outfit.

--IANS

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